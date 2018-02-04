Sixteen more bands announced for this year's Stockton Calling festival

The latest acts have been announced for next month's Stockton Calling.

Headlined by Lightning Seeds, Field Music, We Are Scientists, The Spitfires, this year's festival is taking place on March 31.

More than 50 artists are still to be announced - and the line-up is already packed with exciting names .

The latest names added to the bill are:

Llovers

Ex-Bluetones front-man Mark Morriss

Tom Joshua.

Cape Cub

Fire the Unstoppable Force

Plaza

Queen Zee and The Sasstones

Man & The Echo

Twisted Wheel

Mi Mye

Abel Raise the Cain

The Old Pink House

Serinette

Echo Town

Napoleon IIIrd

Leddie MC

The following venues will all have stages at this year’s event: ARC, The Georgian Theatre, Ku, The Storytellers, The Green Room, Room 21, Musiclounge, Whole Latte Love, and The Vault. Pop-up stages will be confirmed at a later date.

Advance tickets cost £22 and are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased from ARC’s Box Office on 01642 525199 or The Georgian Theatre Box Office on 01642 606525. For more information visit Stockton Calling's website.