Sisters who hit the charts with Bradley Lowery single release EP

Hartlepool sisters who had chart success with a moving musical tribute to tragic youngster Bradley Lowery are on the cusp of releasing their NEW EP.

Olivia Crawford, 17, and Georgia Fletcher, 24, reached number four in the UK charts last year with Smile for Bradley, a cover track they created in honour of the late six-year-old’s battle with neuroblastoma.

Now the sisters are gearing up for the release of EP, Shades, which will be released on November 16.

It showcases a softer sound for the duo, who have proved a hit on the festival circuit over the summer with their more tropical tracks.

Olivia said: “We actually have about two albums worth of material ready to go, but for this EP we decided to choose more mid-tempo songs. We’re more known for our more tropical inspired songs, which have gone down really well, but we wanted to show how varied our sound is.”

Highlights over the summer include slots at Lindisfarne Festival, the North East Truck Show at Newcastle Racecourse, Newcastle’s Party in the Park and at Flamingo Land’s Party in the Park. They’ve also supported the likes of BBC The Voice winner Kevin Simm and X Factor favourites Union J, Sam Lavery, Joey Devries and Rebecca Ferguson while recording a number of tracks professionally in London and having meetings with some labels.

Olivia added: “We had a great summer doing festivals, it’s a great platform to get your music out there and we had a great response from the crowds who were dancing along. Everyone’s been so supportive and we couldn’t ask for better fans. We do get nervous sometimes, but we’ve been performing together for around two years and it’s more excitement than nerves when we perform now. It’s become second nature.”

Georgia produces all the duo’s tracks and is something of a virtuoso. Having never picked up an instrument until four years ago, she is entirely self-taught and has played to crowds varying between 5,000 and 30,000 at events for TFM Radio and Metro FM. She’s accompanied by Olivia on vocals who has a soulful tone that’s been compared to the likes of Zara Larsson.

Olivia says their bond as sisters helps to create their chemistry on stage: “It works really well, even though we have completely different personalities. I’m more outgoing while Georgia is more reserved, but on stage we’re both quite out going and bounce off each other.”

Speaking about how they formed their act, Georgia said: “Liv’s been singing forever, but I didn’t know how to play an instrument until four years ago when my grandad brought me an electronic piano. We began performing together and it all went from there.”

•Shades will be released on November 16 from digital outlets and is available to pre-order from November 2.

•Liv ‘n’ G will be hosting an EP launch gig at the Raglan Quoit Club in Stuart Street, Hartlepool, at 7pm on November 23. The night will also include entertainment from other acts. Tickets are £3 for adults and £2 for children in advance from the band’s Facebook page.

Look out for postcards at their gigs which gives people a code for a track which is free to download.