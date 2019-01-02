S Club bring the party to Bongo’s Bingo at Newcastle’s Boilershop

There ain’t no party like an S Club party – except when it’s a Bongo’s Bingo party.

There may have only been just shy of half the original line-up of S Club 7 on the bill – Jo, Bradley and Tina – but they managed to bring all the infectious pop fun of their early noughties songs to a night of Bongo’s Bingo at Newcastle’s Boilershop.

The trio performed at a string of Bongo and the Beast shows which were pantomime-themed for the festivities.

As if the cult phenomenon wasn’t madcap enough, the over-18s event only put a blue twist on Beauty and the Beast with DJ turned bingo caller Micky Pickles dressed in the velvet suit of the beast and one of the regular Bongo dancers raving in a yellow Belle dress.

But, aside from an opening number of Be Our Guest, this was no Disney production as they performed their usual night of four rounds of eyes down bingo interspersed with dance tracks.

For anyone who’s never been, this is a night of bingo like no other. There’s cold hard cash to be won – if you remain sober enough to keep a track of the numbers – but there’s also a bottle of Jagermeister, a cardboard cutout of Belle and a giant cuddly unicorn on the cards.

Certain numbers trigger certain songs, so 33 always sparks an Irish song like Tell Me Ma and everyone gets up on the benches to dance. Literally, everyone, so don’t be expecting a quiet night.

At the music nights, the night of bingo is capped off with a performance and the cheesy pop of S Club fitted perfectly with the fun and frolics of the night.

Seven may now be three, but they still managed to bring the party with dancefloor fillers like S Club Party, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Reach for the Stars as well as ballad Never Had a Dream Come True.

The enthusiastic crowd may have been well oiled and very out of tune by this point as they sang along with gusto to the tracks from the their school disco days, but S Club put in some impressive vocals, particularly Jo O’Meara who has one of the most distinctive voices from that era of pop.

•Bongo’s Bingo have announced a string of St Patrick’s Day-themed shows in the North East featuring B*Witched.

The Irish four-piece, whose hits include C’est La Vie and Blame it on the Weatherman, will perform at Newcastle’s Boilershop on the day itself, Sunday, March 17, as well as on March 14, 15 and 16. They’ll be performing their hits following a night of bingo from the Bongo’s Bingo phenomenon. Tickets, priced from £25, went on sale a fortnight aqo from https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/

At the time of going to print there were only tickets left for the March 14 date of B*witched

What to expect from Bongo’s Bingo

•Queues – tickets aren’t allocated for any particular seats. It’s first come, first served on the benches so get down early if you want a place at the front.

•Dress Code – fancy dress isn’t obligatory, but is encouraged, as is dancing on the benches. Dancing on tables is not permitted, however.

•Food and drink – expect burger van style hot dogs, Red Stripe and pints. A bottle of white wine will set you back around £18 and a bottle of Prosecco costs £25.

•Timings – entertainment starts 7.30pm (queues from 6pm) for the first game of bingo and finishing past 11.30pm, depending on the music act.