Ronan Keating to headline new Sunderland music festival

Ronan Keating will headline a ‘90s music festival heading to Sunderland next summer.

The singer, who shot to fame with Boyzone before launching a hugely-successful solo career, will take to the stage on Friday, August 10 at Herrington Country Park as part of the new Kubix Festival.

He’ll be performing Boyzone classics, as well as some of his solo hits, from a career that’s spanned 62million album sales and nine UK number 1s.

The event will run for two days with a host of other ‘90s acts set to be announced for the Friday night.

The line-up for Saturday, August 11, will be announced in January.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Kubix Festival’s two days will have contrasting musical vibes to ensure that there’s something to get everyone excited. Friday hosts some of the biggest stars of the ‘90s pop scene, while the Saturday will focus on ‘80s and ‘90s alternative, indie and rock music. Saturday’s line up announcement and ticket sales will be in early January.”

Tickets for the Friday night are priced from £27.50 and are available pre-sale on Monday from http://www.eventim.co.uk/ with tickets going on general sale on Wednesday, December 20.