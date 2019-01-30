Rising Nashville star Sam Lewis to play Sunderland’s Independent with support from Lucas Renney

Sam Lewis returns to Independent, Holmeside, Sunderland, on Friday February 8, with a rare appearance from Sunderland’s Lucas Renney confirmed to support.

The rising Nashville star has collaborated with everyone from Leon Russell to The Wood Brothers with his country, soul, blues sound.

The singer / songwriter’s latest album, Loversity, is composed of 14 tracks that Lewis has spent over a year and a half writing and playing for others.

He said: “These newer songs have been harder to write, but extremely necessary given the current climate I find the world in. This is the closest thing I’ll ever write to a concept album. The idea is that we are all trying to get somewhere - all running from something and toward something. “We’re all together in it, though.”

Meanwhile, Lucas Renney shot to prominence in the early noughties with his band The Golden Virgins, securing TV airplay, appearances at Glastonbury and critical acclaim that followed him into his solo career and 2009’s debut solo album Strange Glory.

•Tickets for Sam Lewis at Independent on February 8 are available from www.independentsunderland.com or in person at Hot Rats in Stockton Road, Sunderland.