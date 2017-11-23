Review: Shed Seven - Instant Pleasures

Northern indie rockers Shed Seven deliver their first album in 16 years in time for their North East gig next month.

The band enjoyed 15 Top 40 singles back in the Britpop era and, since re-forming in 2007, have become a hot live ticket.

The album is a roaring success packed full of anthems including Nothing to Live Down, Invincible and Better Days.

Producer Youth - seemingly the go-to guy for returning indie band following albums with The Jesus & Mary Chain, Black Grape and The Skids this year - has brought bells, whistles and the studio kitchen sink to embellish their vintage, jangling swagger.

The comeback of the year!

Shed Seven will be at O2 Academy Newcastle on December 2.