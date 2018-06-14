Review: Rolling Stones, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

It’s a crying shame Sunderland’s Stadium of Light couldn’t host The Rolling Stones this summer as North East music fans certainly missed out on one hell of a show.

Sunderland AFC confirmed that the club was approached by a promoter for preliminary discussions regarding a date at the Stadium of Light - but the date proposed would not have allowed enough time for the club to complete pitch renovations ahead of the new football season.

Keith Richards. Picture: PA.

But fans who went to the nearest show to the North East, Edinburgh’s Murrayfied Stadium, will absolutely rave about the gig to their friends back home.

The Stones were the first group to lay claim to the title of the greatest rock‘n’roll band in the world.

And after 55 years and with collective age now of nearly 300, this blistering gig showed they unequivocally remain so.

The Stones’ iconic singer Mick Jagger led the band onstage into Start Me Up and never stopped singing, dancing and moving for the whole of the two hour show.

Ronnie Wood. Picture: PA.

Jagger is the quintessential rock band frontman and at the age of 74 he is still in unbelievable form and fine voice, especially on the likes of It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, She’s A Rainbow and Brown Sugar.

Alongside Jagger, guitar slinger Keith Richards tore out the classic riffs to Tumbling Dice and Satisfaction and took a turn on the mic singing You Got The Silver and Happy.

Keef’s fellow guitarist, Ronnie Wood, the youngster in the band aged 70, provides the perfect foil for Richards and played some excellent guitar on the likes of Midnight Rambler.

Possibly the most amazing member of the band is drummer Charlie Watts, who at the age of 77 drives the band along with stamina and skill on the likes of Ride ‘Em On Down and the excellent Miss You.

Charlie Watts. Picture: PA.

The Stones served up one classic after another for the delirious Edinburgh audience with the likes of Paint It Black, Honky Tonk Women and Jumping Jack Flash.

The band ended the high energy show with the encores of Gimme Shelter and Satisfaction before taking a bow in front the wildly appreciative audience and a volley of fireworks overhead.

After this amazing show, one can’t help thinking that Sunderland’s new pitch better be worth it!