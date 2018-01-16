Re-Take That announce hometown show at Sunderland Empire

Are you ready to Take That and party?

It’s been announced that Wonderland will come to Sunderland when Re-Take That and Robbie Live present their Wonderland tour at Sunderland Empire on Thursday, June 14 2018.

Paul Waite

Hot on the heels of Gary Barlow’s sell out gigs at Sunderland Empire, Re-Take That will be bringing the magic of a Take That concert to the stage in a celebratory show of the band’s biggest hits.

They’ll be performing all of the favourites from the 90’s through to the hits from Take That’s latest album Wonderland, including an appearance from Robbie Live who’ll bring to life some of his solo chart toppers.

Sunderland-based entertainment company, i-stage will bring the concert to Sunderland Empire and say it’s extra special to be performing on their home town stage.

Paul Waite from i-stage, who plays Gary Barlow, said: “Every night we perform we give it 100% but there will be something particularly special about standing on that stage at the Sunderland Empire.

“We are honoured and so excited, we will be giving it all we have and more. There will be a few extra little surprises on the night so make sure you get a ticket as this promises to be a show to remember.”

Re-Take That have performed worldwide to audiences that have included Declan Donnelly, Eamonn Holmes and even Take That’s very own Jason Orange.

•Tickets go on sale to ATG Theatre Card holders at 10am tomorrow, January 17 and to the general public at 10am on Friday, January 19.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

*calls cost 7p per minute plus standard network charges. Booking and transaction fees may apply to telephone and online bookings.