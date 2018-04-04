Pixie Lott to headline first South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concert

Pop princess Pixie Lott will lead a host of stars heading to the North East this summer as the South Tyneside Festival Sunday concert series returns.

The All About Tonight singer will be joined by former JLS singer Aston Merrygold at Bents Park on Sunday, July 8, to launch the 2018 shows which will be held over four consecutive Sundays.

Former JLS star Aston Merrygold will appear on the same bill at the first Sunday Concert of the summer.

And with a host of big names still to be announced, music lovers across the region will be spoilt for choice this year.

Admission to all four concerts will remain free of charge, but fans can choose to upgrade to a Priority Plus ticket.

Priced £5, these will guarantee earlier access to the park to pick the best spot, along with access to a dedicated bar area and toilets.

However, there will only be a limited number available, and they must be bought in advance.

Pixie Lott burst onto the scene in 2009 when, aged just 18, her debut single Mama Do went straight to No.1 in the UK singles chart.

Her second single, Boys And Girls, was another chart-topper, and her first album reached No. 6 in the album chart that same year.

Her second album was released in 2011 with the single All About Tonight giving her a third No.1 hit.

Since then she has also turned her hand to TV and acting, appearing in Inspector George Gently in 2013, and Strictly Come Dancing the following year.

Last autumn she released new material amid rumours a new album could be on its way, and the star will be performing some of her biggest hits when she heads to South Shields.

“I absolutely love performing at outdoor festival events like this, and it’s great to be returning to the North East again,” she said.

“The audiences here are always incredible, and I hope we can get everyone into the party spirit ahead of what will be a great summer of entertainment.”

Pixie will be joined at the opening concert by singer and dancer Aston Merrygold from British boyband JLS, who became famous for his trademark backflips.

When the band split in 2013, he became a judge on UK talent show Got to Dance, before going on to star in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, and has released a string of solo singles and EPs.

“I’m delighted to be part of the opening show at this year’s Sunday Concert series,” he said.

“I’ve always enjoyed performing for North East audiences, as they’re always so amazing, and I can’t wait to head back there this summer.”

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for culture and leisure, is looking forward to another summer of music.

“The Sunday Concert series is one of the biggest events on our calendar, and I’m delighted that we will be launching this year with two fantastic pop acts,” he said.

“Both Pixie and Aston have a huge following, and we know that they are going to be very popular with fans and audiences of all ages.

“This year we have launched our new Priority Plus tickets which offer a more enhanced experience, and fans can snap these up early to guarantee early access as well as a bar area and toilets.

“We have three more exciting shows still to reveal in the coming weeks, and I think everyone will agree it is going to be a wonderful summer of music.”