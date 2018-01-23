Peter Andre added to the bill at Sunderland's first Kubix Festival

Have your say

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre has been added to the bill of Sunderland's first Kubix festival.

The Aussie singer will appear at Herrington Country Park on Friday, August 10.

Andre rose to fame in the mid-90s with catchy pop songs such as Mysterious Girl and Flava.

He enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after appearing on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

Andre also appeared in the 13th series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was partnered with Janette Manrara.

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is topping the bill, and '90s pop stars B*Witched, East 17 and Right Said Fred are also appearing on the same day as Andre.

The festival's second day has a more edgy feel, with The Boomtown Rats, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Peter Hook & The Light among those set to perform.

The headliners for Saturday, 11 August are still to be announced.

Advance tickets for both days of Kubix Festival are on sale now.