Pete Tong announces outdoor North East gig on Ibiza Classics tour

Legendary DJ Pete Tong will be taking The Heritage Orchestra back out on the road to perform a brand new outdoor Ibiza Classics show this summer and will head to Durham in July.

Taking place at Durham Emirates Riverside on Friday, July 26, this major North East date follows a huge sold out UK tour, including two dates at London’s O2.

Tong, famed as the voice of Radio 1’s dance programming, will once again team up with conductor Jules Buckley and a 65 piece Heritage Orchestra for the brand new production.

“Ibiza Classics has got bigger and better each year,” says Tong.

“2019 is no exception. Expect a bigger production, more special guests and some of the best tracks to come out of Ibiza in the past 20 years.”

The show takes some of the biggest dance floor fillers and classics from the Balearic island, and reinvents them with an orchestral sound, conducted by Jules Buckley.

SSD Concerts’, Steve Davis continues: “This is a massive coup for the region and for Durham. Pete Tong has been a legend of the electronic scene for decades now and this is going to be an outdoor show like no other.”

•Tickets for Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra perform Ibiza Classics, conducted by Jules Buckley, priced £47.50, will be available on pre-sale from Ticketline on March 6 at 10am from https://gigsnortheast.ticketline.co.uk. They will then go on sale general sale on March 8 at 10am.