North East favourites Little Comets set to soar with trio of new tracks

Little Comets have returned with a trio of new tracks.

The North East band’s fifth album will be released towards the end of 2019, as well as news of an accompanying tour.

In the meantime, they’re releasing three new tracks, American Tuna, The Sneeze and Alive At All.

Speaking about the new tracks, Little Comets singer, Rob Coles, from Jarrow, said: “We can’t wait for people to hear the new music, we’ve had a really creative few months and it’s great to final release it.

“American Tuna is the one we’ve worried about most as it was first written just for a bit of fun for Matt Saxon, our keyboard player.

“We didn’t really plan for it to become a release and we really just wanted to make Matt smile at a time when he was away from his American partner.”

He added: “We’ve got our biggest UK tour at the end of the year and we’ll be releasing our fifth album, so it should be a massive few months for us.

“Playing live is the best release after being in a studio for a while – especially as the studio is mostly Mickey’s garage – seeing people sing the songs back and have a great time is always a lovely experience.”

Little Comets’ upcoming live dates include supporting Sam Fender at Mouth of the Tyne in Newcastle on July 11.

•The Sneeze is out now https://little-comets.lnk.to/TheSneeze





