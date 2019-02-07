Nine pairs of tickets to X Factor Live at Newcastle Arena up for grabs

The X Factor’s eight quarter finalists are starring in the X Factor tour – and you could be there for free.

We have nine pairs of tickets to give away for The X Factor Tour at Newcastle Arena on Saturday, March 2.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019

The eight artists from the show who will appear on tour are Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

Dalton released his winner’s single, a cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s The Power of Love, in December. It features vocals from James Arthur, who won the ITV talent show in 2012.

He’ll be joined on the stage by the likes of Anthony Russell whose rendition of Eye of the Tiger was the stand-out performance of “Movie Week” with the audience reaction overpowering even the judges’ comments.

The X Factor Live Tour – with each concert to be hosted by presenter Becca Dudley – kicks off in Nottingham on February 15.

•To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the Newcastle leg of the tour, return the token in today’s paper along with your name, address and telephone number, to X Factor Competition, Katy Wheeler, JPI Media, 2nd floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA by Friday, February 15. You only need one token to enter and usual JPI Media competition rules apply.