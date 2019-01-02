Nine diary dates for the hottest events in Sunderland in 2019
From the Spice Girls to Status Quo, Sunderland is set to rock in 2019.
We’ve rounded up some of the top events taking place on Wearside this year.
1. War Horse, Sunderland Empire, Feb 6-23
Award-winning production War Horse gallops back to Sunderland Empire as part of its 10th anniversary UK tour.
2. Let's Rock the North East, Herrington Country Park, June 8
Status Quo, Marc Almond, Jason Donovan, Chesney Hawkes and more will perform at Let's Rock the North East next summer. The large-scale festival attracted 15,000 in its inaugural North East show.
3. Spice Girls, Stadium of Light, June 6
Legendary pop act The Spice Girls are set to spice up the Stadium of Light on a major comeback tour. They will embark on a UK tour next year, with a date at the home of the Black Cats on June 6.
4. Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon, Keel Square, May 12
For those after more of a challenge, the half marathon departs after the 10k at 10.25am. Entries are still open for both races.
