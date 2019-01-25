Newcastle Arena gets a new name as energy company Utilita becomes main sponsor

The North East's biggest indoor music venue has a new name from today after announcing a major sponsorship deal.

Newcastle Arena has announced that rising energy brand Utilita Energy is its new naming rights partner in a deal which will last for four years.

Little Mix are one of the major acts due to appear at the newly-named Utilita Arena in Newcastle in 2019.

The 11,000-capacity arena, owned by venue management company SMG Europe, will now be known as the Utilita Arena.

It is the fourth name it has had in its 24-year history, having initially been called Newcastle Arena, then the Telewest Arena, and, for the last 15 years, the Metro Radio Arena.

Utilita Energy already supports sporting venues – Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium, Aston Villa’s Villa Park and Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park – and is now growing its presence in the entertainment industry.

Ailsa Oliver, general manager for the Utilita Arena, said “We are thrilled to begin this new phase in the arena’s timeline."

Existing tickets remain valid for all shows - the likes of Boyzone, George Ezra, Olly Murs, WWE, Westlife, Rod Stewart, Russell Howard, Little Mix and Kiss

The venue's social media handles @ArenaNewcastle and contact phone numbers will remain the same, though its website address will change to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

Nic Rhodes, head of brand marketing at Utilita Energy, said: “We know just how important this venue is to the North East, so to have our name above the door is an absolute honour.

"As Utilita continues to grow, our Utilita Extra customer rewards programme becomes increasingly important to us – and the Utilita Arena will play a major role in this.

"The venue has a brilliant reputation across the UK, so we are absolutely delighted be on board!”

Station director Dominic Munnelly said: “As a station we have been fortunate enough to have benefited from a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Metro Radio Arena.

"The partnership we have enjoyed has been one of the longest-standing naming rights contracts in the country, and we hope Utilita Energy enjoy the same success with this exciting new venture."

Formed in 2003, Utilita Energy installed Britain’s first smart meter five years later – and now more than 90% of its 700,000 customers has one.

Utilita specialises in pay-as-you-go smart metering and claims to have saved its customers more than £500million since 2010.

Its headquarters are in Chandler’s Ford, Hants, and it has six offices around the country, including one in Newcastle.