Mouth of the Tyne Festival headliners announced - tickets on sale now

Tickets went on sale this morning for this year's headline gigs at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival

The festival, now in its 14th year, has played host in the past to artists such as Paul Weller, Elbow, James Bay, The Script, James Morrison and Bryan Ferry.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will headline at Tynemouth Priory.

Today it was announced that back by popular demand this year, after a sell-out show in 2015, are former Beautiful South duo Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, performing songs from their latest album, Crooked Calypso.

They will perform at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Saturday, 7 July, and their special guests on the night will be Sunderland’s Mercury Prize-nominated Field Music, whose new album Open Here, went Top 30 in its first week of release. Tickets for the show cost £33.50 and are on sale now.

Soul superstar Beverley Knight - known for hits such as Should Woulda Coulda, Come as You Are, Greatest Day and Made it Back - is also returning, and will headline the festival’s family day at Tynemouth Priory on Sunday, 8 July. Tickets for her show cost £20 for adults and £10 for children.

The full line-up so far is

Beverley Knight.

TYNEMOUTH PRIORY & CASTLE

Thursday 5 July: PALOMA FAITH (sold out)

Friday 6 July: JAMES ARTHUR plus special guest GABRIELLE APLIN (on sale now)

Saturday 7 July: PAUL HEATON AND JACQUI ABBOTT plus special guests FIELD MUSIC (on sale now)

The show by Paloma Faith is already sold out.

Sunday 8 July: BEVERLEY KNIGHT plus special guest to be announced (on sale now)

PLAYHOUSE WHITLEY BAY

Thursday 5 July: THIS IS THE KIT plus special guests THE CORNSHED SISTERS (on sale now)

SURF CAFÉ

Field Music, from Sunderland, are special guests at the Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott gig.

Tuesday 3 July: JOSH ROUSE (on sale now)

Ticket for all shows can be bought from the festival website.

North Tyneside's Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “I am delighted to welcome these fantastic artists to the line-up – I know many people will be looking forward to watching them in such a special and picturesque setting.

“With such brilliant acts, as well as a programme of free events, it is sure to be another great year for the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

“The weekend attracts around 100,000 visitors a year and provides a huge boost to the local economy."

The Cornshed Sisters.

Josh Rouse will play at the Surf Cafe.