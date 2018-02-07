Michael Bolton announces new Sunderland Empire show after cancelling Valentine’s date

Michael Bolton has announced a new Sunderland tour date after fans were left disappointed by the cancellation of his Valentine’s Day show.

Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner’s promoter announced he will no longer be performing at the venue next Wednesday as part of his An Audience with Michael Bolton tour.

Today it’s been confirmed he will instead perform on Monday, November 19 this year.

A spokeswoman for the Empire said: “We have been working closely with the producer of this production to secure a new date, rather than cancel the performance completely and disappoint Michael’s fans.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. Moving the date of a performance is never an easy decision, however, this was unavoidable on this occasion.”

Existing ticket holders who can attend the new date should email sunderlandboxoffice@theambassadors.com with the subject MICHAEL BOLTON with their name and booking reference so that the Empire are aware that you know about the date change. Tickets and seats will be automatically transferred over to the new date and any tickets that they already have will be valid for that performance.

If customers are unable to attend the new date, a full refund will be available. If you purchased by card, call the After Sales Care Line on 020 8544 7469. If paid in cash, you will need to come into the Box Office with your tickets.

The American singer’s promoter said: “Kong Events extends their sincerest apologies to Michael Bolton fans who have already purchased tickets. Due to technical issues delaying production we have had to regrettably reschedule this event to Monday 19 November 2018. We would be more than happy to honour your tickets for the postponed dates or we will provide a full refund if you cannot make the postponed date.

“Kong Events sincerely apologises and truly regrets any inconvenience this may have caused you, but we look forward to producing Michael Bolton’s My Life Story in November this year and hope that you will join us in this unique up-close-and personal conversation with the legendary artist. Accompanied by photographs and footage, the dynamic evening will reveal the highs and lows of a boy’s climb to stardom and the dreams he achieved as a man.”