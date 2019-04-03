Martha to play free Sunderland gig to launch new album Love Keeps Kicking

A popular DIY indie-punk band from Durham are playing an intimate gig in Sunderland this weekend to mark the launch of their new album.

Martha, whose third record Love Keeps Kicking is released on Friday on the Big Scary Monsters label, will be playing at PopRecs in Stockton Road that night.

Admission is free, with doors opening at 6.30pm, and priority entry will be given to people buying the record.

The gig is a chance to see Martha before they kick off their forthcoming tour of the UK and Europe, where they will play some of their biggest headline shows to date.

It includes a date at the Star and Shadow Cinema in Newcastle on Wednesday, April 17.

Martha were formed in Pity Me in 2010 by J.C. Cairns (guitar/vocals), Daniel Ellis (guitar/vocals), Naomi Griffin (bass/vocals), and Nathan Stephens-Griffin (drums/vocals).

They have no designated frontperson and all contribute vocals, and their melodic guitar pop and charming, deliberately naïve lyrics are truly infectious.

Their debut album, Courting Strong, was released on the Fortuna Pop! label in 2014, and the follow-up, Blisters In The Pit Of My Heart, two years later.

