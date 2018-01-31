Legendary hippy rockers Hawkwind bring orchestra for North East date

Having sold out the London Palladium, space rockers Hawkwind are bringing their new concept show to the North East.

In Search of Utopia - Infinity and Beyond will arrive at The Sage Gateshead on Saturday, October 20.

For the first time in their illustrious career, the band will be joined by an orchestra in what promises to be one of their most exciting and ambitious live shows.

The score for the show is produced by the legendary Mike Batt.

Known as both the man who discovered Katie Melua and the musical mastermind behind The Wombles, he has had a stellar career across radio, film and TV.

He has worked with musicians such as Roger Daltrey, Lemmy, Status Quo and Huey Lewis.

He has also has conducted some of the world’s greatest orchestras, including the London Symphony and Royal Philharmonic.

Tickets are available via pre-sale on Thursday, 1 February at 9am, and on general sale to the public from Friday, February 2.