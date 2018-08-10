Kubix Festival in Sunderland - who's appearing on day two and what are the stage times?

The second day of Sunderland's new Kubix Festival turns back the clock to when punk and new wave were king.

The Saturday line-up at Herrington Country Park consists of some of the biggest acts of the late '70s and early '80s.

The Blockheads are keeping alive the music of the late, great Ian Dury.

Here's who's on the bill:

12.30PM THE BLOCKHEADS

The Blockheads, who still feature four of the original founding members from the band's classic 1977 line up, are keeping alive the music of the late, great Ian Dury.

The Undertones will be dishing out some Teenage Kicks at Kubix Festival in Sunderland.

They're now fronted by one of his best friends, Derek 'The Draw' Hussey, the band's vocalist and wordsmith.

Get along early to hear anthems such as Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, and Reasons to be Cheerful Pt. 3.

1.45PM THE UNDERTONES

The Undertones emerged from Derry in the second wave of punk, and got their big break when legendary Radio 1 DJ John Peel played their debut single Teenage Kicks twice in a row, as he liked it so much.

Buzzcocks' line-up still includes original members Steve Diggle and Pete Shelley.

That led to a Top of the Pops appearance, and over the next five years the band released a string of classic singles, including Get Over You, Here Comes The Summer, Jimmy Jimmy, and You’ve Got My Number (Why Don’t You Use It).

They split in 1983 when frontman Feargal Sharkey left, but the rest of the band reconvened in 1999 with fellow Derryman Paul McLoone handling vocals, and he's more than proved that he's up to the job. They're well worth getting along to see.

3.15PM BUZZCOCKS

Formed in 1976, Bolton's Buzzcocks were one of the first wave of punk bands, and have long since attained iconic status with a string of superb singles which fused pop craftsmanship with rapid-fire energy.

Peter Hook & The Light are fresh from a fantastic performance at Rebellion Festival.

Original members Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle remain the heartbeat of the group, and you can expect to hear some of the finest three-minute pop songs written in any era, never mind the punk one.

What Do I Get’, I Don't Mind, Promises and Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) sound as fresh and vital as the day they were written.

4.45PM PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT

Peter Hook and The Light formed in May 2010 by the former Joy Division and New Order bassist.

Performing the classic Joy Division and New Order albums live, they have a deserved reputation as one of THE must-see live bands.

Those bands helped define a generation, and they're playing at Kubix fresh from a stunning set at last weekend's Rebellion Punk Music Festival in Blackpool.

Fun Lovin' Criminals will be showing Sunderland why they're the Kings of New York.

Songs like Transmission, Atmosphere and Love Will Tear Us Apart are meant to be listened to live - here's your chance.

6.15PM FUN LOVIN' CRIMINALS

Established in 1993 in New York City, the Fun Lovin’ Criminals are the world’s finest purveyors of cinematic hip-hop, rock ‘n’ roll, blues-jazz, and Latino soul vibes.

They spent the mid-late 90s producing extremely listenable hip-hop gangster-rock merged with lounge music, funk, mariachi trumpets, with unmistakeable NYC swagger.

Anthems like Scooby Snacks, King Of New York and Korean Bodega may them an unmissable live act.

7.45PM BOOMTOWN RATS

Bob Geldof and his band were the first band from the new wave era to make No 1 in the UK singles charts in 1978 with Rat Trap, and they did it again with I Don't Like Mondays the following year.

The band have been in the studio recording a new studio album, while this year also marks the 40th anniversary of their classic album A Tonic For The Troops.

The current line-up still boasts Geldof on vocals, Garry Roberts on guitar, Pete Briquette on bass and Simon Crowe on drums. They'll be playing all the classics, such as Like Clockwork, She's So Modern and Someone's Looking At You.

9.15PM ADAM ANT

Stuart Goddard was an early face on the London punk scene, and the Sex Pistols played their first ever gig supporting his first band, Bazooka Joe, and the explosive punk band inspired Adam to start something new.

He formed The Ants and performed live repeatedly as the band built a huge cult following, releasing their debut album, Dirk Wears White Søx in 1979, which topped the independent chart on release.

In early 1980, the Ants left Adam, after an offer to work with the Pistols ex-manager Malcolm McLaren, and he put his idea for a new 'warrior' sound into place, forming a new band which had two drummers.

Within months, Antmania was sweeping the nation, as he enjoyed a string of huge hits with songs like Antmusic, Dog Eat Dog, Stand And Deliver and Prince Charming. The last few years have seen him regain his crown as one of the best live entertainers around.

All together now: "So unplug the jukebox, And do us all a favour, That music's lost its taste, So try another flavor, Ant music, ant music..."