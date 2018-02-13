Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Kings of Leon announced as Reading and Leeds headliners

Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Kings Of Leon are today among the first acts to be announced in the line-up for this year's Reading and Leeds festivals.

Other confirmed performers for the event, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, include Wolf Alice, Panic! At The Disco, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Skepta, The Courteeners and The Wombats.

It will be the first headline stint at the music event for Humble hitmaker Lamar, who first played at Reading and Leeds in 2015.

Fall Out Boy said: "There are very few places that can illustrate the growth of our band from its beginning. However, Reading and Leeds is one of them."

They added that it is an "honour to be able to headline a festival that we grew up playing and dreaming of that top spot".

Fall Out Boy were co-headliners in 2016 along with Biffy Clyro.

Kings Of Leon return for their second headline slot after first topping the Reading and Leeds bill in 2009, while it marks the first time Panic! At The Disco have been one of the top acts at the festivals.

Festival Republic's Melvin Benn said: "Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year's line-up already proves that.

"Kings Of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn't be more pleased to invite them back to headline.

"Adding Panic! At The Disco and Kendrick Lamar, probably the most sought-after act in the world right now, we think Reading and Leeds festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start - with even more to come, so watch this space."

Reading and Leeds takes place at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds's Brahman Park from August 24-26.