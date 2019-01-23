Kaiser Chiefs postpone dates in Glasgow, Newcastle and Liverpool

Kaiser Chiefs have been forced to postpone the opening three nights of their latest UK tour, including the North East date.

Ricky Wilson and his band were due to kick off the tour at Barrowlands in Glasgow tomorrow night.

But that gig, along with the one scheduled for Friday at the O2 Academy in Newcastle, and Saturday night's at Mountford Hall in Liverpool, have had to be postponed due to illness.

The band Tweeted: "Due to an unforeseen illness, we regrettably are left with no choice but to postpone the following upcoming tour dates: Jan 24th: Glasgow, Barrowlands Jan 25th: Newcastle, O2 Academy Jan 26th: Liverpool, Mountford Hall. We are very sorry for this huge inconvenience..."

"... and hope this doesn’t cause too much disappointment. All original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, These dates are currently being put in place and all ticket holders will be notified as soon as possible."

The band are expected to use the tour to showcase songs from their forthcoming seventh studio album, codenamed #KC7, as well as hits such as Ruby, I Predict A Riot and Everything Is Average Nowadays.