Kaiser Chiefs, Happy Mondays and Shed Seven revealed as Hardwick Live headliners

The North East’s biggest live music event has announced its line-up - featuring two full days of entertainment for the first time.

Hardwick Live festival will return on Saturday August 18 and Sunday August 19 - and today unveiled some of the acts who will be taking to the stage.

Happy Mondays are the Sunday headliners for Hardwick Live.

On Saturday, headliners the Kaiser Chiefs will bring indie anthems such as I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Every Day I Love You Less and Less to the event, near Sedgefield, County Durham.

Sunday's headliners are the Happy Mondays, who pioneered the emerging Madchester sound in the late 1980s, and enjoyed huge hits with the likes of Step On and Kinky Afro.

Led by singer-songwriter Shaun Ryder, the band continues to have a huge following and will be one of the Hardwick Live highlights.

Also headlining on Sunday are indie '90s Britpop band Shed Seven, who released their first studio album in more than a decade last year.

Ash are another of the acts confirmed for Hardwick Live, which is being held over two days this year.

Other big names appearing over the weekend include Echo and The Bunnymen, Feeder, Public Image Limited, Ash, Melanie C and Heather Small.

The family-friendly festival will also offer fairground rides, a food village, a comedy tent, silent disco and – for the first time – a dining experience prepared by celebrity chefs.

The DJ line-up is stronger than ever this year, and reads like a who’s who of the music industry.

Danny Rampling, Graeme Park, Greg Wilson, Brandon Block, Alex P, Linden C, James Parker, Tony Hutchinson, Steve Butler, Michael Johnson, Peter Wharrier and Rob Oxley will all take to the decks.

Public Image Limited are also on the Hardwick Live bill.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates, which runs Hardwick Live Festival, is delighted with the line-up.

“We had an amazing year last year, which is why we have decided to go for two full days this year,” he said.

“The acts are amazing and we should be adding other names as time goes on. It absolutely will be a year to remember.”

Tickets for this year’s Hardwick Live are on sale now, priced £49 for one day or £89 for both, with concessions available for children and 13-17-year-olds.