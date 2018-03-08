James Bay announces North East tour date to mark new album release

James Bay is back with a new album - and a North East tour date.

The singer has announced that his new album, Electric Light, will be released on May 18, with new song Pink Lemonade out now.

His much-anticipated second album is the follow up to his internationally acclaimed, multi-million selling debut, Chaos & The Calm, which was released in 2015.

Speaking about the new album, he said: “If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame - while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me. The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

To coincide with the release, he’s announced a string of UK dates which will see him play Newcastle’s O2 Academy on June 5.

It will be a return to the region for Bay who is a supporter of Sunderland’s Pop Recs culture hub and took a break from his hectic touring schedule in 2015 to play an intimate gig at the venue.

Fans can now pre-order Electric Light to unlock an instant download of the first single Wild Love and the newly released Pink Lemonade.

Premiering as Apple Music Beats 1 World Record today, Pink Lemonade showcases Bay’s evolution with a louder sound and transistor guitars. The song comes out ahead of Bay’s NBC Saturday Night Live debut performance on Saturday March 10.

Fan pre-sale for the newly added UK shows will begin on Wednesday, March 14 at 10am local time, with the public on-sale taking place on Friday, March 16 at 10am local time.

For all tickets, go to: www.jamesbay.com.