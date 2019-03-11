James Arthur, Rita Ora and Bring Me The Horizon among new additions to BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough line-up

Rita Ora, Bring Me The Horizon, Stormzy, Jess Glynne, Sigrid, Jax Jones and James Arthur have today been announced as new additions to the star-studded line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2019 in Middlesbrough.

The station’s biggest event of the year brings together the biggest international and UK artists for a weekend of show-stopping performances on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

Jess Glynne will be playing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

The additions announced today also include local boy James Arthur, who will be performing a homecoming set.

Since winning The X Factor in 2012, he has gone on to become a Brit nominee and secure two UK No.1s and five UK Top 10s with singles Impossible and Say You Won’t Let Go.

Arthur said: “I’m honoured to be on the bill for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, especially as they’re off to my hometown of Middlesbrough! This is going to be an unbelievable show as the line-up is one of the best I’ve seen, so I look forward to being a part of it and giving the people of Middlesbrough and the surrounding area a quality show! UTB!!!”

Related: BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough: Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and The 1975 confirmed for festival line-up



The line-up for the event in Stewart Park, which will take place before an audience of 64,000 people, already includes Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Little Mix, Mumford & Sons, Future, Mabel, Zara Larsson and Khalid, who were announced last week.

Bring Me The Horizon will be playing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The new additions to the line-up include:

SATURDAY

ANNE-MARIE

BILLIE EILISH

Rita Ora will be playing a at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

BRING ME THE HORIZON

CHARLI XCX

JAMES ARTHUR

JESS GLYNNE

LEWIS CAPALDI

SAM FENDER

SIGALA

STORMZY

THE AMAZONS

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Related: Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough: 11 songs we can't wait to hear at the festival



SUNDAY

CAMELPHAT

CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN

ELLIE GOULDING

FREDO

HRVY

JAX JONES

PALE WAVES

RITA ORA

SEAN PAUL

SIGRID

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB

Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend go on sale at 5pm on Thursday, March 14, priced £18 plus a £4.50 booking fee. For more information, please go to www.bbc.co.uk/bigweekend

Mumford & Sons said: “Last time we played Middlesbrough was in February 2009, halfway through our snowball tour - so-called because all the bands and singers we played with along the way seemed to join us in the van for the next gig.

"That night, upstairs at Mohan’s some hooligan sang ’Boro football chants through the length of our set. A glorious and cherished memory.

"You have high standards to live up to, and although it’s been 10 years, we are thrilled to be back, this time hosted by the good people at Radio 1. See you there.”

Tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend will be geographically weighted, with a percentage available to each of the local areas.

Middlesbrough will have 50% of tickets reserved, 35% of the tickets will be reserved for those living in the areas of the Tees Valley Combined Authority which includes Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, and the remaining 15% of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK.

The BBC is working closely with Middlesbrough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority to put on Radio 1’s Big Weekend with the event estimated to generate £3.5 million to the local area.

Live sets from Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1 all weekend. All performances will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel.