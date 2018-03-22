Indie legends James to play North East Date

Legendary indie band James are to play Middlesbrough Town Hall on Tuesday May 22.

The date is part of a seven date UK tour in May which will see the group re-visit venues across the country not played by the band for many years, giving fans the chance to see them in unique and intimate surroundings.

Beginning at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on Wednesday 16th May, the tour visits Warrington, Blackburn, Halifax, Middlesborough and Oban, before ending at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on Friday 25th May. The special guests at these shows are five piece rock band Lanterns on the Lake.

Sinder Tim Booth said: “After the intimacy of the Manchester Albert Hall gig we decided to try a small tour of smallish venues. We’ll see you in the mega domes later in the year!”

These shows will be their first run of dates in the UK since the huge success of their 2016 release Girl at the End of the World which reached number two in the charts, second only to Adele in their debut week.

The band are then set to play Common People Festival co-headlining the Southampton event on Saturday 26th May and headlining Oxford on Sunday 27th May before going on to perform at a handful of festivals across the UK, as well as playing European festivals including Bilbao BBK Live in Spain on Saturday 14th July.

For tickets visit www.gigsandtours.com.