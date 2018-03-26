Happy Mondays to headline Northumberland’s Lindisfarne Festival

It’s been announced that Happy Mondays will headline this year’s Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland.

The Madchester legends will top the bill on the Friday night of the three-day festival, which takes place from August 30 to September 2 at Beal Farm, in the shadow of Holy Island.

One of the most famous bands to emerge from the 1980s Manchester scene - with a slew of hits including Step On, Kinky Afro and 24 Hour Party People – Happy Mondays will join Brighton folk-punk band the Levellers at the top of the bill.

Plans for the fourth annual festival, which crowdfunded £75k in six weeks last year to keep the event going, are in full swing.

The headline announcement was made alongside plans to raise much needed funds at the festival for UK homelessness charity Crisis, through the Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) initiative.

Happy Mondays are avid supporters of the grass roots rock music movement (MAH), which has already raised more than £100,000 for UK homelessness charities since the project launched in 2016, backed by patron Alan McGee.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder said: “We’re all really looking forward to headlining Lindisfarne Festival on August 31. It’s going to be a great party. Love that the festival supports Musicians Against Homelessness too - a great cause!”

Lindisfarne Festival 2018 will showcase more than 150 acts over its eight festival stages, with live music & DJs until 4am over the weekend.

Other acts already announced for the over 18’s festival include The Showhawk Duo, Ferocious Dog, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Bombskare, Detroit Social Club, Bessie & the Zinc Buckets, Hip Hop Hooray, and local music sensation 13-year-old singer-songwriter Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith from East Rainton.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to add Happy Mondays to what is undoubtedly our biggest and best line up to date. This year we are stepping things up in every way imaginable and with ticket sales currently exceeding all our expectations, we know that this year is going to be the most incredible party the North East has ever seen.”

As well as a new dedicated rock & blues bar, this year the festival will also see the addition of a new acoustic busking stage, which will give up and coming musicians the opportunity to expose their talents to the festival’s anticipated 4000 attendees, whilst encouraging charitable donations for the MAH campaign.

Festival organisers are working closely with Musicians Against Homelessness to curate a strong lineup of unsigned talent for the new stage and maximise fundraising opportunities both at the event and in the months leading up.

Conleth added: “We are exceptionally proud to be supporting Musicians Against Homelessness again in 2018. The organisation is a true inspiration and its dedicated volunteers are not only a huge credit to the music industry but to humanity!”

Tickets with camping are currently priced at £59 - £95 and can be bought at shttps://lindisfarnefestival.com