Gary Numan back for another North East date

Gary Numan.
Gary Numan is to bring his acclaimed Savage tour back for another North East date.

The electro pioneer played Newcastle in October as part of a UK tour for his latest album Savage: Songs From A Broken World.

Now the Numanoid will return at Middlesbrough Empire on Saturday, March 17.

Tickets go on sale on December 1 through www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.garynuman.com

The album was released earlier this year through BMG and earned the best reviews of Numan’s career.

He entered the UK charts at No.2, a fantastic achievement for the iconic and highly influential artist.

He was also awarded the Inspiration Award for songwriting and composition at the Ivor Novellos this year.