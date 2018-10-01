Ex-Sunderland star Chris Waddle ‘honoured’ as Arctic Monkeys sing to him at Newcastle show

Ex-Sunderland and England star Chris Waddle was treated to a special performance from the Arctic Monkeys as he watched their show in Newcastle over the weekend.

Front man Alex Turner ended an a capella version of ‘Mardy Bum’ with a round of “there’s only one Chrissy Waddle” and “walking in a Wadde wonderland” as the former Black Cats man watched on in the audience.

Turner and his band mates Jamie Cook, Matt Helders and Nick O’Malley all support their hometown club Sheffield Wednesday, where Waddle made 109 appearances between 1992 and 1996.

In fact, they are such big fans that they have even used guitar picks with his face on them when performing in the past.

Waddle took to Twitter to thank the band for the special tribute at the Metro Radio Arena, saying: “Thank you @ArcticMonkeys totally honoured.

The crowd at the Arctic Monkeys in Newcastle. Picture: Carl Chambers.

“Saw the Arctic Monkeys last night in Newcastle how good are there thank you you’re brilliant.”

North East native Waddle made seven appearances for Sunderland in 1997 after starting his career at Newcastle United and then moving on to Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille.

The Arctic Monkeys’ Newcastle show was the last leg of their UK tour before they head to America next month.