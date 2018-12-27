Emerging Sunderland band sign music development deal

Leading music talent development agency, Generator, has signed Sunderland-based band Vandebilt on a 12-month development deal.

The band, who made their debut at The Cluny, Newcastle, earlier this year armed only with a demo video of ‘dance-floor banger’ Dream In Colour, have joined Tipping Point Records, Generator’s dedicated artist development programme and record label.

The electro pop quartet, who hail from Sunderland, are the latest in a string of signings by Tipping Point, including synth pop band, Polo and A Festival, A Parade, who are currently supporting recent BRIT Critics’ Choice winner, Sam Fender, on his UK tour.

Described as producing music with a ‘dancefloor friendly sound’, Vandebilt only launched onto the scene in January this year, but they are by no means strangers to music.

Made up of two former members of pop-rock band Lilliput and a touring member of Hyde and Beast, this is a group of talented musicians, led by Jordan Miller, which has enjoyed great success throughout 2018.

Following their debut at The Cluny in April, the band performed live at the 10th Evolution Emerging festival in June and has appeared at the Riverside in Newcastle, as well as supporting Gateshead-born Smoove & Turrell at The Wardrobe in Leeds, which is how Tipping Point came to discover them.

Charlie Dancer, Generator’s Talent Development Manager, said: “We were sent Vandebilt’s video of Dream in Colour and were invited to see them perform their debut by their manager, Smoove of Smoove & Turrell. We were immediately taken aback by the sheer quality of a band that had only existed for just a few short months.

“Generator is in a privileged position to offer emerging artists like Vandebilt a unique opportunity to help build and sustain their artistry through the professional consultation and diligent strategic implementation that Tipping Point provides. If we can help the band get at push-start on the road to success, then we consider that a job well done.”

Now with support from Generator’s industry experts, the band will build on their success into 2019, which will see them take their 70s disco-inspired dance music to national audiences.

Speaking of their signing, Jordan Miller, said: “Getting signed to Tipping Point signs off what has been an overwhelming year of success for us. We love what we’re producing – music for people who want to get down - and with the help of Generator, we’re excited to see what 2019 will bring.”

Generator has a long-standing history of nurturing talent including The Lake Poets and Eliza and The Bear, who went on to sign to Universal.

Since the launch of Tipping Point Records in 2016, there has been similar success stories for former development deal artists Jake Houlsby, whose track Howl was used on a Ford Car advert across Europe, and Bryde, who achieved multiple BBC Radio 1 plays and festival bookings off the back of the deal.

Established in 1991 as a music development agency, Generator applies business strategies to aid sector growth.

For more on Vandebilt, visit www.facebook.com/vandebiltmusic/and Tipping Point at generator.org.uk/tipping-point