Emerging band Ghost Signals ready to rock Sunderland’s Independent with headline show

Get ready to rock with Ghost Signals as the North East band perform a headline show at Sunderland’s Independent on November 2.

Hailing from Sunderland and Newcastle, the four-piece, who have been on the music scene since 2015, consists of Rick Lanning (vocals / guitar), Andy Johnson (bass), Mark Cliff (drums) and George Colclough (guitar).

With a sound inspired by the likes of The Cure, Pulp and The Cribs, the emerging band has hit some milestones this year; releasing two tracks, Queen Of The Oxygen Thieves and Hectoring, both of which received airplay on the BBC Newcastle Introducing show, as well as securing slots at some of the region’s best festivals including Hit The North, Evolution Emerging and Lindisfarne Festival.

The band are quickly making a name for themselves with their sound which blends classic goth-rock with indie-pop melodies – a formula which has seen their fan base grow rapidly since the release of their track Start Families: Avoid Hip Parties last year.

Joining them on the line-up on support are three artists hand-picked by the band themselves: well-established new-wave band In Isolation from Nottingham, gothic electro duo Holy Braille, as well as another Sunderland native, Manta Reay.

l Tickets for Ghost Signals at Independent, Holmeside, are available for £5 + fees in advance via the band’s music glue site: https://www.musicglue.com/ghostsignals/events/