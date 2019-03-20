Electric Boys show they've got plenty of funky swagger left in sizzling Newcastle show

Opening for Swedish funk rockers Electric Boys at The Think Tank in Newcastle last night shows just how far Durham's very own Edenthorn have come in the last year or so.

That their star is very much in the ascendant is down to their ability to craft some seriously classy songs and perform them in such an impressive way.

Durham band Edenthorn opened for Electric Boys at Think Tank in Newcastle. Pic: Mick Burgess.

Power and especially Heart's Still Beating from their latest release, Exist, show a genuine grasp of melody and melodrama delivered by the rich tones of Kyle Tague, marking the band down as ones to watch.

The Electric Boys were formed in Stockholm in 1988, and released three albums, achieving cult status, before calling it a day in 1994. Two of their members later joined Hanoi Rocks.

They reformed in 2009, and their last show in Newcastle, at The Cluny in 2015, saw them looking back, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second album, the very aptly titled Groovus Maximus.

This time they had their sights set firmly on the future, and with a decent chunk of the set taken up with songs from their latest album, The Ghost Ward Diaries, it`s clear that the Electric Boys are on something of a creative roll.

Electric Boys frontman Conny Bloom performing at Think Tank in Newcastle. Pic: Mick Burgess.

Hangover In Hannover is the perfect opener, big, bold and brassy, whereas the more reflective Gone, Gone, Gone, a song to a lost friend, shows there's more to them than funky swagger.

Of course, the funk element drills deep into their soul, and Groovus Maximus, Electrified, Knee Deep In You and Rags To Riches rocked hard and grooved deep.

Angel In An Armoured Suit featured a glorious, sleazy Aerosmith-esq riff, while Mary In The Mystery World brought a cool shot of psychedelia to the show, perfectly matching singer, Conny Bloom's flamboyant image.

You Spark My Heart's soaring chorus was as uplifting as its name suggests, but it was left to rock club floor filler All Lips 'N' Hips to seal another sizzling, high voltage night.