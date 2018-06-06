Ed Sheeran crowned UK's most-played artist in 2017

Ed Sheeran was the most played artist on UK radio, TV and in public in 2017 - and also had the most played track with Shape of You, it has been announced.

Sheeran dominated music licensing company PPL's annual chart, which tallies up each play an artist receives from broadcasters and in public places.

As well as topping both of the end of year lists, Sheeran's song Castle on the Hill was his second entry in the top three most played tracks of the year.

The Suffolk-raised musician finished ahead of Little Mix, Coldplay and Calvin Harris to take the crown of most played artist.

Electronic band Clean Bandit's collaboration with Zara Larsson, Symphony, was sandwiched between Sheeran's tracks as the second most played track of 2017.

Rag'n'Bone Man's Human was fourth and Shawn Mendes' There's Nothing Holdin' Me back completed the top five on the most played tracks list.

Seven out of the 10 most played artists were British with Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry the only non-UK acts to feature.

PPL chief executive Peter Leathem said: "Many congratulations to Warner Music UK, and Ed Sheeran for being named the most played artist of 2017 and having the most played track with Shape of You.

"It is an astounding achievement to take both accolades - last repeated back in 2011 by Adele - and highlights the extent of Ed's sustained popularity.

"We wish him all the best for his four Wembley Stadium shows later this month."

The data used to compile the chart was supplied by almost 400,000 premises with PPL licences including pubs, clubs and shops, as well as 580 TV channels and radio stations.

Sheeran's third studio album Divide was the biggest selling album in the UK last year with combined sales of 2.7 million.

The record features more Top 10 singles than any other studio album in UK chart history.

In January 2017 Sheeran became the first artist to have two singles debut in the top two positions on the UK singles chart with Shape Of You and Castle on the Hill.