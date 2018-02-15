Do you have what it takes to perform at this year’s Evolution Emerging festival?

Evolution Emerging, the North East’s biggest event for emerging music, is set to return for its 10th anniversary and is looking for up-and-coming bands and musical talent to play at the event in June 2018.

Organised by music development agency Generator, the annual festival takes over independent venues in the Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle, for one-day of live music, and will take place this year on Saturday, June 9, with a list of new venues added to the bill.

The event, which is renowned for championing the best new music from the region and beyond, will be staged once again at The Cluny, Tyne Bar, The Cumberland Arms, and The Tanners, as well as a wave of new venues including Cobalt, Mustang ‘S’ Ally, and Backyard Bike Shop.

In celebration of its 10-year milestone, the event will feature soon to be announced past acts, a festival first.

Speaking about its 10th birthday and plans for this year’s event, Charlie Dancer, talent development manager at Generator, said: “It’s a huge privilege to be piecing together Generator’s annual celebration of the best new talent in the region.

“Year on year, Evolution Emerging Festival provides the platform for countless artists to showcase their talent to hungry music fans and this year is going to be no different.

“It’s our 10th birthday so this will be an extra-special event and promises to be our best yet.”

Evolution Emerging continues to unearth countless new artists from the North East and beyond and has previously showcased notable performances from the likes of Lulu James, Nadine Shah, Hyde and Beast, Cattle & Cane, Lanterns on the Lake, Beth Jeans Houghton, Eliza and the Bear, Sam Fender, Lisbon, Shields, and The Lake Poets.

Along with the festival for music lovers, there will also be a fully-funded industry conference which sees industry music heavyweights imparting their knowledge to budding musicians helping them progress in a tough trade.

Early-bird tickets for Evolution Emerging are on sale now priced at £10 and can be bought from www.generator.org.uk/evo-emerging

If you’re an emerging act, you too could follow in the footsteps of successful acts such as The Lake Poets from Sunderland, who has since been signed by rock veteran Dave Stewart.

His latest EP, consisting of live recordings made at Sage Gateshead during his sold-out December 2016 show, featured a version of the single Your Face, which has racked up more than seven million plays on Spotify, plus four more songs from his 2015 debut album including Vane Tempest, an ode to the demise of the mining industry in his beloved home region.

To be considered to perform at this year’s festival, all artists have to do is follow the simple application process by visiting the same website: www.generator.org.uk/evo-emerging

Once the application deadline of Sunday, February 25, has expired, Generator will invite a panel to vote for their favourites.

Successful artists from the applications will be informed on Monday, March 5, and Generator will announce the full line-up and ticket information on Monday, March 12.