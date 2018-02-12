Disco legend Nile Rodgers and Chic announce outdoor North East gig

Disco legend Nile Rodgers and his band Chic have announced they’ll be bringing the ultimate dance party to the North East.

It’s been revealed today that they’ll be performing their inimitable blend of disco, hip hop and rock at Alnwick Castle, Northumberland, on Wednesday, July 11 in one of only four UK tour dates.

Since arriving on the disco scene in 1976, the band has enjoyed hits such as Everybody Dance and Le Freak.

Nile’s work with Chic and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Madonna and Diana Ross have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicci and Sigala reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

The four dates are presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Nile Rodgers and Chic are the epitome of cool dance music. These are global superstars who are both adored by their fans and hailed as innovators by their peers.

“We are delighted to be working with them this summer and look forward to bringing the very best of disco to Alnwick. This beautiful castle provides a spectacular backdrop fitting to present what will be a stunning show.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday February 16 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk