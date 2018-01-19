Def Leppard announce North East arena date

British rock icons Def Leppard have announced they will play the North East later this year.

They’ll be raising the roof at Metro Radio Arena on December 9 playing their seminal Hysteria album in full, as well as songs from their extensive back catalogue.

The announcement comes as the band today release digitally their full recording catalogue worldwide.

One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download platforms, the band have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Joe Elliott said: “It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially and more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere

and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

Phil Collen adds: “We felt we’d been left out of the digital party, but it’s a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say and yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets.”

As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit Wasted to their radio and MTV staples Bringin’ On The Heartbreak, Photograph, Rock of Ages, Too Late, Animal, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Rocket and Let’s Get Rocked.

Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums, including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the U.S. alone Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as Pour Some Sugar on Me, Hysteria and Foolin.

Rick “Sav” Savage said: “After many requests from fans in the UK, I’m delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year.”

These will be the first Def Leppard UK and Eire tour dates since the sold-out arena run in late 2015. 2018 also marks the 35th anniversary of Hysteria’s predecessor Pyromania.

•Tickets will go on sale 9am on Friday, January 26 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.