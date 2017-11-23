Deer Shed Festival makes Black Friday charity pledge

A family festival is pledging £10 from every adult ticket sold on Black Friday to a charity supporting children.

Deer Shed Festival 9, held in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, has made the promise in support of the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families - which supports children with mental health issues.

The pledge will take place tomorrow.

While the team behind the festival loves a bargain, the annual pandemonium of Black Friday has left them a tad disillusioned in recent years.

That’s why they are launching their #GiveBackFriday drive, which will run throughout tomorrow for every full adult weekend ticket sold.

The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families has developed and delivered pioneering mental health care for more than 60 years. The aim is to transform current mental health provision in the UK by improving the quality, accessibility and

effectiveness of treatment, believing that every child and their family should be at the heart of the care they receive.

Deer Shed’s line up will be announced next month. The festival will be held from July 20 until July 22 at Baldersby Park.