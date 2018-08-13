Chase Park Festival cancelled over lack of sponsorship

The organisers of Chase Park Festival have announced that this weekend’s event will not go ahead.

The annual festival was due to tale place at Saltwell Park in Gateshead this Saturday, August 18, but has been pulled with just days to go.

Spokesperson Alistair McDonald has said sponsorship issues are the reason for its cancellation.

He said: “We had to take the very difficult decision not to run the festival this year due to the fact we didn’t quite get the amount of sponsorship we needed.

“We are gutted that we have had to postpone the festival, last year was our best event yet and the move to Saltwell Park was a big success.

“We are doing everything we can behind the scenes to make the event and the organisation stronger and more sustainable in the longer term.”

Last year, Chase Park Festival – which holds a Gold Level of Access for disabled music fans and musicians - was forced to relocate in 2017 from their traditional spot of Chase Park in Whickham while the site was being renovated.

Organisers have said they plan to make the temporary home permanent and intend to return next year.

“The message to our fans is thank you very much for supporting the event in previous years, we hope you aren’t too disappointed about this year and we really hope to see you next year,” adds Alistair.

Tickets never went on sale for this year’s festival, which in previous years has welcomed the likes of Ash and Sunderland’s The Futureheads.