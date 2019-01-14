Calling all dancing queens: Sunderland nightclub to host Abba night

Dust off your flares for an Abba night in Sunderland.

Clubbers are encouraged to channel their inner Björn and Agnetha and dress up for the night which takes place at Independent in Holmeside on Saturday, February 9 from 11pm to 3am.

It’s being hosted by Vice City who’ve hosted similar 70s and 80s events around the UK. As well as Abba music, there’ll be tracks from other classics of the era from the likes of Bee Gees, Boney M, Bowie, Blondie, KC & The Sunshine Band, Elton John, Saturday Night Fever and Dirty Dancing. Tickets from www.fatsoma.com













