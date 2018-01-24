Buzzcocks added to the bill at Sunderland's Kubix Festival

Have your say

Punk legends Buzzcocks have been added to the bill for day two of Sunderland's first Kubix Festival.

The band, formed in Bolton in 1976 - were among punk's first wave, alongside the Sex Pistols, The Clash and The Damned.

They will appear at Herrington Country Park on Saturday, 10 August, at a gig whose headliners are still to be announced.

Buzzcocks had a string of hits in the late '70s with songs like What Do I Get?, Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn'tve) and Everybody's Happy Nowadays.

Still led by founder Pete Shelley and long-time guitarist Steve Diggle, they continue to tour around the world.

They last appeared in Sunderland in May 2015, when they played at North Shore (formerly Manor Quay).

The Saturday is the second day of the inaugural Kubix Festival, with day one on the Friday featuring '90s pop acts.

Day two's line-up already includes The Boomtown Rats and The Undertones.

Advance tickets for both days of Kubix Festival are on sale now.