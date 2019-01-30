Bongo’s Bingo announce Willy Wonka-themed Newcastle shows for Easter

Have your say

Calling all Veruca Salts and Mike Teavees - cult phenomenon Bongo’s Bingo has announced a string of Willy Wonka-themed shows this Easter.

Micky Pickles and The Chocolate Factory will take place at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop across the Bank Holiday weekend from April 18-21.

Expect old-school sweets and candy canes liberally given out, Easter-inspired cut-outs, an Oompa Loompa, as well as energetic routines from dancers Thirsty Thelma and Naughty Nicki.

The bingo night-cum-rave has also announced a series of flagship shows taking place on April 4, 5, 6, 11 and 25.

Tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 1st February at: www.bongosbingo.co.uk

