Bold as brass entertainment announced for this summer's South Tyneside Festival

Brass bands from across the North East will be bringing their sweet music to South Tyneside as part of this summer's annual festival.

Live music and entertainment will form a huge summer programme across the borough, with a different brass band due to perform at South Shields Ampitheatre every Sunday in June, July and August.

Will you be going along?

Kicking-off this year’s programme will be South Shields’ own Westoe Brass Band on Sunday, June 3, while Craghead Colliery Band will be the stars of the show a week later.

Musicians will be travelling in from various parts of the region including Sunderland, Gateshead and County Durham.

The final brass band show will feature the NASUWT band on Sunday, August 26.

A packed line-up featuring Pixie Lott, The Fizz, Atomic Kitten and The Vamps has already been announced for the series of free summer concerts, taking place at Bents Park.

Councillor Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “For a lot of people, the sound of a brass band is something very special and very much part of our heritage here in the North East.

“I don’t think there is any better sound than the music of one of these bands, particularly at outdoor events like the South Tyneside Festival.

“It is something that really lifts the mood and spirit of everyone, no matter what their age and it is the perfect accompaniment to a summer stroll along the beach and coastline.

“I’m very excited about this year’s festival.

"There is definitely something for everyone there, and with more shows and concerts to be announced over the next few weeks, we are all looking forward to a fantastic summer.”