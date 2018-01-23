Black Sabbath musician to raise the roof in Washington

Ozzy Osbourne’s keyboard player will take to the stage at Arts Centre Washington on February 1.

Adam Wakeman, from Ozzy Osbourne’s own band, as well as Black Sabbath, will stop off at the venue as part of his 18-date UK tour with singer Damian Wilson.

The date will kick off the Wilson & Wakeman tour ahead of the duo’s new album release.

Featuring Damian on vocals and acoustic guitar and Adam on piano, vocals and acoustic guitar, they’ll be playing songs from their individual back catalogues and artists they have worked with, along with tracks from their joint albums.

The tour will see them travel the whole of the UK and the acoustic-led performance will be complemented with stories and memories from their extensive touring careers.

Their new album, The Sun Will Dance in its Twilight Hour, will be available on February 16 and is the follow up to their critically-acclaimed album Weirkeeper’s Tale.

Adam Wakeman has also released nine albums with father Rick Wakeman as well as releasing four solo albums. As a classically-trained pianist, his albums cross genres and styles, from classical to rock.

He co-wrote Ozzy Osbourne’s most recent platinum selling album Scream and has also toured extensively with Travis, Annie Lennox, Will Young, Slash, 10CC and many more.

Damian is a songwriter and vocalist who has appeared on more than 70 separate album releases.

*Tickets from Tel. 0191 561 3455.