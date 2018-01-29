Adam Ant announced as Saturday headliner for Sunderland's new Kubix Festival

Antmusic is on its way to Sunderland after Adam Ant was today confirmed as the Saturday headliner and final act for the new Kubix Festival.

The announcement completes a superb line-up of acts from the late '70s to mid '90s who will be appearing at the two-day event in Herrington Country Park.

Adam Ant, the Dandy Highwayman, in his early 80s heyday.

The first day, Friday, August 10, is headlined by former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, and also features Peter Andre, B*Witched, East 17 and Right Said Fred.

The following day sees Adam Ant top a bill which already includes Buzzcocks, The Boomtown Rats, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Peter Hook and the Light, The Undertones and The Blockheads.

Adam Ant - real name Stuart Goddard - began as an underground, post-punk artist with a cult following, and became one of the most iconic artists of the '80s.

His musical career spans the course of nine albums and 25 chart-topping singles around the world, and he has sold more than 40 million albums.

Adam & The Ants' debut album, Dirk Wears White Sox, was the first No.1 in the UK's newly-created UK Independent Albums Chart in 1980.

The follow-up, Kings of the Wild Frontier, catapulted them onto the world stage, and spent 12 weeks at No.1 in the UK (being crowned Best Album at the 1982 Brit Awards).

It produced three chart-topping singles in Dog Eat Dog, Antmusic and the title track, and featured the trademark Burundi Beat-style drumming which remains his band's signature sound to this day.

Adam went on to have more hits with songs like Prince Charming, Stand and Deliver and Goody Two Shoes before putting his music on hold to pursue an acting career.

Recent years have seen him make a triumphant return to playing live, and, in 2013, release a critically-acclaimed new album, Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner's Daughter.

Early bird tickets for both days of the Kubix Festival are on sale at www.kubixfestival.co.uk until Sunday, February 18.