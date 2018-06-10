31 pictures of you having fun at Let’s Rock the North East in Sunderland

You came armed with your sunglasses, headbands and face paint - and you really did look the part.

Thousands of music fans descended on Herrington Country Park yesterday to shake their tail feathers to some 80s favourites.

Our photographer was there catching all of the action on film - and we captured some of you in your best bygone days finery!

Read more: Thousands of music fans go back in time as Let’s Rock the North East brings 80s stars to Herrington Country Park

The packed-out line-up included Tony Hadley, Kim Wilde, Midge Ure, Heaven 17 and Go West.

Flick through our picture gallery above and see if you can spot yourself or your friends singing along.

Speaking to the Echo yesterday, Steve Heywood, from UK Live, said: “It is fantastic.

Related content: Let’s Rock the North Est retro festival to take place in Sunderland

“We have sold out 15,000 tickets - who could ask for more? There is a real party atmosphere out there and a lot of people have come in fancy dress, which is fabulous.

“Sometimes it takes couple of years for people to catch on to that but they have really hit the ground running here.

“Will we be back? I would say, without a doubt.”

•Visit our Buy A Photo section here for more information on how to get a copy.