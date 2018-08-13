Huge Disney room planned for Sunderland’s Freshers’ Week

Have your say

Sunderland student event Play returns with a Disney room for Sunderland University’s Freshers’ Week on Wednesday, September 19 with its biggest ever party, which is open to students and non-students.

With over 1000 people expected to party, Play starts in The Pickle, followed by Gatsby and ends in Fusion, Hidden and a special Play Disney room.

The Play Disney room will have a 40ft screen for karaoke where fans can belt out the lyrics to Disney classics such as A Whole New World and Let It Go, with prizes for the best efforts.

There will also a guest appearance from Micky Mouse, a bouncy castle and other Disney giveaways.

Other highlights include a glitter station, beer pong, inflatables, free candy floss and an RnB room.

The full Freshers’ Week line-up will be announced on Thursday, August 17 with four headline acts confirmed with eight events across 10 venues.