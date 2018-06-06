Guided tour of Sunderland landmarks and hidden gems set for weekend

A walking tour which examines Sunderland’s rich heritage will take place this Sunday.

Among the landmarks and areas to be covered are the Winter Gardens, the original Elephant Tea Rooms, Sunniside, Sunderland Empire and The Fire Station.

It is being hosted by Newcastle City Guides and will be the first walk the organisation has led on Wearside.

Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan, said: “It’s very pleasing to hear how the well thought of and highly regarded Newcastle City Guides have organised this Sunderland walking tour.

“I’m as passionate as everybody else is in our city about Sunderland’s heritage and proud how its many aspects were also part of our recent bid to be the UK’s City of Culture in 2021.”

Lead Newcastle City Guide, Pat Lowery, originally from Roker and Fulwell, said: “As part of our plans to lead tours outside the central area of Newcastle, we are keen to forge links with such an interesting city and to show it off to both visitors and residents alike.”

She added: “Sunderland and Newcastle have lots in common, such as shipbuilding and coal mining and the tour will show many of our regular tour visitors, and even local Sunderland residents, areas they may not have seen before.

“I think that visitors will be surprised at how Sunderland has developed and is still developing as a city.

“Many of the architects in Sunderland, such as the Milburns and Frank Caws, do not have a big presence in Newcastle, so out of town visitors will see types of buildings which they have not seen before.

“History and heritage show us where we have come from and can herald a bright future for Sunderland with the conservation of these buildings alongside the new and exciting developments that are being built in the city centre.”

Those interested in attending the tour should meet at Sunderland Station on Fawcett Street on Sunday, June 10, at 2.30pm. It will last approximately 90 minutes and finish at Sunderland Minister. It costs £5 for adults, £3 for over 60s and free for under 16s accompanied by an adult.