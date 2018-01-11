Glow sticks at the ready as family rave returns to Sunderland

Get ready to rave with your little ones when Big Fish Little Fish returns to Sunderland next month.

The popular family rave will once again be held at Independent in Holmeside, with DJ Mudfoot Blaps and special guest DJ Selector C banging out the tunes on Saturday, February 10.

The “old skool and neon” themed indoor family mini-festival will be held from 1.30pm to 4pm with events for little ones as well as the young at heart.

Voted Best Family Event 2014 -2017 at the Arts Council National Family Arts Festival, the event started life in London before launching a series of family raves across the country.

The family rave includes a multi-sensory dance floor with club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons, balloons and a giant parachute dance. There is a also a play area with tents and tunnels, a safe-space for babies with a ball pool and soft mats, alongside a themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Ruth Lee. BFLF North East manager, was inspired to bring the event to the North East after visiting a family rave in Scotland.

She said: “I have a toddler and we both share a massive love for dance music, so this was perfect for us. At our first ever BFLF event in Galashiels we were both so excited about the whole idea and couldn’t wait to get involved to bring this to the North East, particularly given our love of dance music in the region.

“This will be our eighth event in the region and we are starting the New Year with a bang in Sunderland.”

