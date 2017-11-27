Get your skates on for the return of Sunderland’s open air ice rink

Get your skates on and wrap up warm for the return of the ice rink to Keel Square this week.

The annual festive attraction will be launched with a gala event this Thursday from 6pm where professional solo skaters Gary Beacom and Lisa Brewin will show everyone how it’s done and officially open the ice rink to the public.

The open-air ice rink will be open for six weeks from the end of November to the first week in January as part of the Christmas celebrations in the city centre, organised by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID).

Visitors will be able to keep the cold at bay by making the most of The Peacock’s festive food stall, which will be open every Friday to Sunday while the rink is in the city centre.

“The ice rink is a really popular attraction which is why we have brought it back once again,” said Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID.

“Going ice skating is a great festive treat for the whole family and with the Christmas Market already open at Park Lane, there is something to help everyone get in to the festive spirit.”

Skaters will have plenty of time to practise their moves as the rink is open from 12pm – 9pm November 30 to December 22 and from 10am – 9pm December 23 to January 7, with sessions on Christmas Eve needing to be pre-booked.

Prices are £6.50 for under 12s, £7.50 for over 12s and adults and £24.50 for a family ticket for an hour-long session. The ice rink is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information or to book a session, go to http://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/christmas-2017/ice-rink.