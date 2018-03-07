From Wearside to Westeros - Sunderland author produces Game of Thrones tarot cards

A Sunderland author has played her cards right to produce official merchandise for hit series Game of Thrones.

Liz Dean, who has practised tarot for 30 years, says she was over the moon to receive a call from cable network HBO’s publisher in San Francisco asking her to produce a set of Game of Thrones tarot cards.

HBO's Game of Thrones Tarot, art by Craig Coss, text by Liz Dean (Chronicle Books, �21.99)

Released this month, the deck features iconic characters such as Tyrion Lannister, Ned Stark, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Brienne, Jamie, Cersei, Varys, and Littlefinger.

Liz, who lives in Roker, explained: “I released a book called The Ultimate Guide to Tarot which did very well so I think they must have heard of me through that.

“The publisher explained it was a job for a well-known show and when I received the email to say it was for Game of Thrones I nearly fell off my stool. I worked in close collaboration with artist Craig Coss to make sure that the cards worked for tarot and that the right symbols were in place so that they can be used to look at the past, present and future. I also wrote the guide that accompanies the cards.”

Liz says the fantasy series is one that lends itself well to tarot.

“The characters are so archetypal in Game of Thrones and that links into tarot characters,” she said. “So it was a case of mapping those characters onto one another. From the icy landscapes beyond the Wall to the hot deserts of Dorne, the world of Game of Thrones is replete with symbolism so is an abundant source for a new tarot deck.”

She added: “I only moved back to Sunderland and the North East 18 months ago and it was shortly afterwards that I got the phone call about Game of Thrones. “As the wall is based on Hadrian’s Wall it felt fitting.”

As well as being an author, Liz reads and teaches tarot, privately and at Psychic Sisters within Selfridges, London.

The first launch of the Game of Thrones tarot cards will take place at Crystal Moon Emporium in Frederick Street, Sunderland city centre, from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday March 22, which will be followed by launches in London including Selfridges.

At the Sunderland launch, Liz will be hosting a Q&A, a card signing and a complimentary mini reading. The event is free to attend.

